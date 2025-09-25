Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRNX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CRNX is 0.29. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 rating it as “overweight”, 2 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for CRNX is 87.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CRNX on September 25, 2025 was 1.03M shares.

CRNX stock’s latest price update

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CRNX)’s stock price has decreased by -1.90% compared to its previous closing price of $35.86. However, the company has seen a 2.87% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-10 that SAN DIEGO, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRNX) today announced that on September 10, 2025, the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors granted non-qualified stock option awards to purchase an aggregate of 62,475 shares of its common stock and granted an aggregate of 43,800 restricted stock unit (“RSU”) awards to 20 new non-executive employees, in each case, under the Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 2021 Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan (the “2021 Inducement Plan”). The stock options and RSUs were granted as inducements material to the employees entering into employment with Crinetics in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

CRNX’s Market Performance

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRNX) has experienced a 2.87% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 16.92% rise in the past month, and a 15.69% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.46% for CRNX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.40% for CRNX’s stock, with a 0.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRNX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for CRNX by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for CRNX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $36 based on the research report published on July 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRNX reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for CRNX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 25th, 2025.

CRNX Trading at 11.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.87%, as shares surge +13.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRNX rose by +2.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.02. In addition, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -33.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRNX starting from Pizzuti Dana, who sold 5,000 shares at the price of $32.10 back on Sep 02 ’25. After this action, Pizzuti Dana now owns 96,270 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $160,500 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-303.92% for the present operating margin

-0.11% for the gross margin

The net margin for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -265.69%. The total capital return value is set at -0.35%. Equity return is now at value -36.94%, with -33.24% for asset returns.

Based on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRNX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.04 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -6.04.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$338.85 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.01. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2377.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.80.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRNX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.