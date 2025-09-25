CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CPSH) has increased by 10.48% when compared to last closing price of $3.67.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 24.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-22 that Leveraging Expertise in Injection Molding to Enhance Munitions Performance Leveraging Expertise in Injection Molding to Enhance Munitions Performance

Is It Worth Investing in CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CPSH) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.62. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CPSH is 11.29M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.29% of that float. On September 25, 2025, the average trading volume of CPSH was 152.35K shares.

CPSH’s Market Performance

The stock of CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH) has seen a 24.16% increase in the past week, with a 14.04% rise in the past month, and a 40.48% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.92% for CPSH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.18% for CPSH’s stock, with a 81.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CPSH Trading at 28.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.50%, as shares surge +11.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +64.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPSH rose by +24.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +170.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.46. In addition, CPS Technologies Corporation saw 183.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPSH starting from Cavoli Ivo James, who purchased 1,500 shares at the price of $3.03 back on Aug 20 ’25. After this action, Cavoli Ivo James now owns 24,185 shares of CPS Technologies Corporation, valued at $4,551 using the latest closing price.

Cavoli Ivo James, the Director of CPS Technologies Corporation, purchased 6,425 shares at $2.74 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08 ’25, which means that Cavoli Ivo James is holding 19,685 shares at $17,625 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.1% for the present operating margin

0.07% for the gross margin

The net margin for CPS Technologies Corporation stands at -0.07%. The total capital return value is set at -0.17%. Equity return is now at value -11.74%, with -9.32% for asset returns.

Based on CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -44.98. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -3565.87.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$3.83 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.13. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.2. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.28for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.34.

Conclusion

To sum up, CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.