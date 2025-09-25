Core & Main Inc’s (CNM) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Core & Main Inc (CNM) has seen a 1.63% increase in the past week, with a -22.46% drop in the past month, and a -15.30% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.84% for CNM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.09% for CNM stock, with a simple moving average of -9.50% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Core & Main Inc (NYSE: CNM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Core & Main Inc (NYSE: CNM) is above average at 22.21x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.99.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CNM is 189.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.50% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CNM on September 25, 2025 was 2.41M shares.

CNM stock’s latest price update

Core & Main Inc (NYSE: CNM) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.65% in relation to its previous close of $51.25. However, the company has experienced a 1.63% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-23 that When deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock, investors often rely on analyst recommendations. Media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts often influence a stock’s price, but are they really important?

Analysts’ Opinion of CNM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNM stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for CNM by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for CNM in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $68 based on the research report published on July 28, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNM reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for CNM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 01st, 2025.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to CNM, setting the target price at $64 in the report published on April 05th of the previous year.

CNM Trading at -18.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.33%, as shares sank -23.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNM rose by +1.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.11. In addition, Core & Main Inc saw 14.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNM starting from Witkowski Mark R, who sold 100,000 shares at the price of $64.08 back on Aug 18 ’25. After this action, Witkowski Mark R now owns 35,847 shares of Core & Main Inc, valued at $6,408,210 using the latest closing price.

Bradbury Robyn L, the Chief Financial Officer of Core & Main Inc, sold 5,000 shares at $64.51 during a trade that took place back on Jul 22 ’25, which means that Bradbury Robyn L is holding 8,555 shares at $322,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.09% for the present operating margin

0.27% for the gross margin

The net margin for Core & Main Inc stands at 0.06%. The total capital return value is set at 0.14%. Equity return is now at value 24.42%, with 6.95% for asset returns.

Based on Core & Main Inc (CNM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.57 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.24. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.34. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.5.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $913.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.71. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.04for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.25.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Core & Main Inc (CNM) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.