Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (SID) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, SID stock has gone down by -0.65%, with a monthly gain of 13.33% and a quarterly surge of 15.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.64%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.42% for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.22% for SID’s stock, with a 0.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (NYSE: SID) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SID is at 1.69. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for SID is 1.33B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.62% of that float. The average trading volume for SID on September 25, 2025 was 2.86M shares.

SID stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (NYSE: SID) has jumped by 1.32% compared to previous close of $1.51. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-08-01 that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID ) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2025 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Antonio Marco Campos Rabello – CFO, Executive Director of Finance & Investor Relations and Member of Executive Board Benjamin Steinbruch – President of Executive Board, CEO & Director Helena Guerra – Corporate Participant Luis Fernando Barbosa Martinez – Executive Director of Commercial, Logistics, Steel, Cement & Spl Sales and Member of Exe. Board Conference Call Participants Caio Burger Ribeiro – BofA Securities, Research Division Daniel Sasson – Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A.

Analysts’ Opinion of SID

Itau BBA gave a rating of “Underperform” to SID, setting the target price at $2.30 in the report published on July 10th of the previous year.

SID Trading at 7.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SID to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.64%, as shares surge +12.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SID fell by -0.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4680. In addition, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR saw -26.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SID

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1% for the present operating margin

0.26% for the gross margin

The net margin for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR stands at -0.05%. The total capital return value is set at 0.06%. Equity return is now at value -15.57%, with -2.24% for asset returns.

Based on Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (SID), the company’s capital structure generated 0.78 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.11. The debt to equity ratio resting at 3.58. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.93.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $7.28 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 4.17. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.71for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (SID) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.