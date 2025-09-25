Community Health Systems, Inc (CYH) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

CYH has 36-month beta value of 1.88. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for CYH is 120.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CYH on September 25, 2025 was 2.57M shares.

CYH stock’s latest price update

Community Health Systems, Inc (NYSE: CYH) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.27% in relation to its previous close of $3.16. However, the company has experienced a 8.47% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-08-29 that CYH benefits from rising occupancy, higher revenue per admission, and business streamlining, supporting its case as a stock to retain in your portfolio.

CYH’s Market Performance

Community Health Systems, Inc (CYH) has seen a 8.47% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 17.65% gain in the past month and a -5.04% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.26% for CYH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.60% for CYH stock, with a simple moving average of 2.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CYH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CYH stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CYH by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for CYH in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $3 based on the research report published on July 24, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CYH reach a price target of $2.50, previously predicting the price at $5. The rating they have provided for CYH stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on November 25th, 2024.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to CYH, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on March 06th of the previous year.

CYH Trading at 11.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.12%, as shares surge +17.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYH rose by +8.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.95. In addition, Community Health Systems, Inc saw -45.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CYH starting from BENET MIGUEL S, who sold 23,875 shares at the price of $3.52 back on Feb 21 ’25. After this action, BENET MIGUEL S now owns 55,000 shares of Community Health Systems, Inc, valued at $84,159 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CYH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.07% for the present operating margin

0.49% for the gross margin

The net margin for Community Health Systems, Inc stands at -0.02%. The total capital return value is set at 0.08%.

Based on Community Health Systems, Inc (CYH), the company’s capital structure generated -1.45 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.76. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.59. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.0.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.07 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.13. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.59for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Community Health Systems, Inc (CYH) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.