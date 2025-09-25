Cohu, Inc (COHU) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Cohu, Inc (NASDAQ: COHU) has decreased by -9.96% when compared to last closing price of $22.78. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.52% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-24 that POWAY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU) (“Cohu” or the “Company,” “we” or “our”), a global supplier of equipment and services optimizing semiconductor manufacturing yield and productivity, today announced the pricing of $260.0 million aggregate principal amount of 1.50% convertible senior notes due 2031 (the “Notes”) in a private offering to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the.

Is It Worth Investing in Cohu, Inc (NASDAQ: COHU) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.38.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for COHU is 45.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.46% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of COHU on September 25, 2025 was 364.67K shares.

COHU’s Market Performance

The stock of Cohu, Inc (COHU) has seen a -6.52% decrease in the past week, with a 1.18% rise in the past month, and a 5.29% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.68% for COHU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.34% for COHU stock, with a simple moving average of 2.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COHU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COHU stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for COHU by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for COHU in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $22 based on the research report published on May 02, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen gave a rating of “Buy” to COHU, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on November 01st of the previous year.

COHU Trading at 1.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COHU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.87%, as shares surge +1.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COHU fell by -6.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.00. In addition, Cohu, Inc saw -17.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COHU starting from BENDUSH WILLIAM, who sold 3,400 shares at the price of $17.93 back on May 13 ’25. After this action, BENDUSH WILLIAM now owns 27,362 shares of Cohu, Inc, valued at $60,962 using the latest closing price.

BENDUSH WILLIAM, the Director of Cohu, Inc, sold 3,400 shares at $17.69 during a trade that took place back on May 12 ’25, which means that BENDUSH WILLIAM is holding 30,762 shares at $60,146 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COHU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.21% for the present operating margin

0.42% for the gross margin

The net margin for Cohu, Inc stands at -0.22%. The total capital return value is set at -0.09%. Equity return is now at value -10.09%, with -8.50% for asset returns.

Based on Cohu, Inc (COHU), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.43. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.06. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -161.02.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$11.84 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.13. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.34for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.88.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cohu, Inc (COHU) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.