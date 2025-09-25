Cognition Therapeutics Inc (CGTX) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Cognition Therapeutics Inc (CGTX) has seen a -7.48% decrease in the past week, with a -52.36% drop in the past month, and a 319.14% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.84% for CGTX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -31.74% for CGTX stock, with a simple moving average of 82.18% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cognition Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CGTX) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.24.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CGTX is 70.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.70% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CGTX on September 25, 2025 was 11.28M shares.

CGTX stock’s latest price update

The stock of Cognition Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CGTX) has increased by 0.75% when compared to last closing price of $1.35. Despite this, the company has experienced a -7.48% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-03 that PURCHASE, N.Y., Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cognition Therapeutics, Inc., (the Company or Cognition) (NASDAQ: CGTX), a clinical stage company developing drugs that treat neurodegenerative disorders, announced that the Phase 2 ‘START’ Study has reached the 75% enrollment mark. The START Study is enrolling approximately 540 individuals with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) and early Alzheimer’s disease who will be treated with zervimesine (CT1812) or placebo for 18 months. Cognition is conducting the study in collaboration with the Alzheimer’s Clinical Trials Consortium (ACTC) with funding from the National Institute of Aging (NIA) at the National Institutes of Health.

Analysts’ Opinion of CGTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CGTX stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for CGTX by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for CGTX in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $1.50 based on the research report published on December 19, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CGTX, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on November 03rd of the previous year.

CGTX Trading at -12.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CGTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.70%, as shares sank -54.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +123.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CGTX fell by -6.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +264.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9935. In addition, Cognition Therapeutics Inc saw 161.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CGTX starting from Ricciardi Lisa, who purchased 38,851 shares at the price of $0.77 back on Jan 31 ’25. After this action, Ricciardi Lisa now owns 38,851 shares of Cognition Therapeutics Inc, valued at $30,001 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CGTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-211.76% for the present operating margin

-0.99% for the gross margin

The net margin for Cognition Therapeutics Inc stands at -131.97%. The total capital return value is set at -7.29%. Equity return is now at value -219.68%, with -122.22% for asset returns.

Based on Cognition Therapeutics Inc (CGTX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -71.97. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.06. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -3308.69.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$33.68 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.23. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 356.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.04for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.54.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cognition Therapeutics Inc (CGTX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.