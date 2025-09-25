Cognex Corp (CGNX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cognex Corp (NASDAQ: CGNX) is above average at 63.71x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.51.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 7 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for CGNX is 167.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.64% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CGNX on September 25, 2025 was 2.05M shares.

CGNX stock’s latest price update

Cognex Corp (NASDAQ: CGNX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.96% in relation to its previous close of $46.43. However, the company has experienced a 3.27% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-08-12 that I reiterate a Strong Buy on Cognex Corporation with a $51.64 price target, driven by robust U.S. reindustrialization and automation trends. Major trade deals and tariffs are fueling over $1T in U.S. investments, expanding Cognex’s addressable market, especially in manufacturing and pharmaceuticals. Cognex’s new leadership, AI-driven product expansion, and cloud platform OneVision position the company for accelerated growth and broader market reach.

CGNX’s Market Performance

CGNX’s stock has risen by 3.27% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.41% and a quarterly rise of 47.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.71% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.09% for Cognex Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.60% for CGNX stock, with a simple moving average of 30.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CGNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CGNX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CGNX by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for CGNX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $45 based on the research report published on September 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CGNX reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for CGNX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 01st, 2025.

TD Cowen gave a rating of “Buy” to CGNX, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on April 28th of the current year.

CGNX Trading at 9.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CGNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares surge +3.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CGNX rose by +3.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.80. In addition, Cognex Corp saw 14.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CGNX starting from DiPalma Sheila Marie, who sold 2,002 shares at the price of $45.00 back on Sep 05 ’25. After this action, DiPalma Sheila Marie now owns 8,582 shares of Cognex Corp, valued at $90,090 using the latest closing price.

DiPalma Sheila Marie, the EVP, Employee Services of Cognex Corp, sold 2,000 shares at $45.03 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08 ’25, which means that DiPalma Sheila Marie is holding 6,582 shares at $90,060 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CGNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.14% for the present operating margin

0.68% for the gross margin

The net margin for Cognex Corp stands at 0.13%. The total capital return value is set at 0.07%. Equity return is now at value 8.10%, with 6.09% for asset returns.

Based on Cognex Corp (CGNX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.05 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 2.29.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $147.75 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.58. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.99for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.21.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cognex Corp (CGNX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.