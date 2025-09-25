CME Group Inc (CME) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ: CME)’s stock price has increased by 0.94% compared to its previous closing price of $261.96. However, the company has seen a 0.77% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-24 that HOOD, IBKR, PYPL and CME stand out as crypto-linked stocks with strong earnings growth potential heading into 2025.

Is It Worth Investing in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ: CME) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ: CME) is 25.59x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CME is 0.41. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 8 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for CME is 358.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.26% of that float. On September 25, 2025, CME’s average trading volume was 2.02M shares.

CME’s Market Performance

CME’s stock has seen a 0.77% increase for the week, with a -2.56% drop in the past month and a -3.15% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.51% for CME Group Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.41% for CME’s stock, with a 1.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CME stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CME by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for CME in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $305 based on the research report published on July 24, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CME reach a price target of $301. The rating they have provided for CME stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 08th, 2025.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to CME, setting the target price at $250 in the report published on January 06th of the current year.

CME Trading at -2.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.52%, as shares sank -2.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CME rose by +0.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $263.34. In addition, CME Group Inc saw 27.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CME starting from Marcus Jonathan L, who sold 392 shares at the price of $262.00 back on Sep 18 ’25. After this action, Marcus Jonathan L now owns 7,851 shares of CME Group Inc, valued at $102,704 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.65% for the present operating margin

0.87% for the gross margin

The net margin for CME Group Inc stands at 0.58%. The total capital return value is set at 0.11%. Equity return is now at value 13.62%, with 2.49% for asset returns.

Based on CME Group Inc (CME), the company’s capital structure generated 0.11 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.23. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.12. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 25.26.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $5.04 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.27. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.65for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of CME Group Inc (CME) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.