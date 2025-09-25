Cloudflare Inc (NET) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of Cloudflare Inc (NET) has gone up by 1.73% for the week, with a 11.07% rise in the past month and a 14.44% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.48% for NET. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.06% for NET’s stock, with a 39.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cloudflare Inc (NYSE: NET) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NET is 2.00. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 12 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for NET is 306.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.10% of that float. On September 25, 2025, NET’s average trading volume was 2.78M shares.

NET stock’s latest price update

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE: NET) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.55% in relation to its previous close of $223.26. However, the company has experienced a 1.73% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-24 that SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–New Content Signals Policy will empower website owners to declare preferences on how AI companies access and use their content–available for free.

Analysts’ Opinion of NET

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NET reach a price target of $135. The rating they have provided for NET stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 16th, 2025.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to NET, setting the target price at $150 in the report published on March 20th of the current year.

NET Trading at 5.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.59%, as shares surge +9.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NET rose by +1.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +96.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $217.43. In addition, Cloudflare Inc saw 163.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NET starting from Ledbetter Carl, who sold 15,000 shares at the price of $223.91 back on Sep 22 ’25. After this action, Ledbetter Carl now owns 1,013,073 shares of Cloudflare Inc, valued at $3,358,639 using the latest closing price.

SEIFERT THOMAS J, the Chief Financial Officer of Cloudflare Inc, sold 10,000 shares at $227.64 during a trade that took place back on Sep 22 ’25, which means that SEIFERT THOMAS J is holding 189,517 shares at $2,276,444 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.1% for the present operating margin

0.76% for the gross margin

The net margin for Cloudflare Inc stands at -0.06%. The total capital return value is set at -0.04%. Equity return is now at value -11.04%, with -2.76% for asset returns.

Based on Cloudflare Inc (NET), the company’s capital structure generated 0.74 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.14. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.79. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -31.06.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $65.87 million with net debt to EBITDA at 14.2. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 41.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.72for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.14.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cloudflare Inc (NET) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.