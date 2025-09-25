Clorox Co (CLX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Clorox Co (NYSE: CLX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.24% in relation to its previous close of $120.38. However, the company has experienced a -1.85% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. fool.com reported 2025-09-21 that Over the last five months, high-beta stocks (typically considered growth stocks) have rocketed 46% higher, while low-volatility stocks (think value stocks, like staple goods) have remained flat.

Is It Worth Investing in Clorox Co (NYSE: CLX) Right Now?

Clorox Co (NYSE: CLX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86x compared to its average ratio. CLX has 36-month beta value of 0.51. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 13 as “hold”, and 2 as “sell”.

The public float for CLX is 121.83M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CLX on September 25, 2025 was 1.92M shares.

CLX’s Market Performance

The stock of Clorox Co (CLX) has seen a -1.85% decrease in the past week, with a 3.09% rise in the past month, and a 3.01% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.86% for CLX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.28% for CLX’s stock, with a -11.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLX stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CLX by listing it as a “Equal Weight”. The predicted price for CLX in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $157 based on the research report published on January 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CLX reach a price target of $170, previously predicting the price at $155. The rating they have provided for CLX stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 06th, 2024.

TD Cowen gave a rating of “Sell” to CLX, setting the target price at $122 in the report published on July 23rd of the previous year.

CLX Trading at -0.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.27%, as shares surge +4.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLX fell by -1.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $122.74. In addition, Clorox Co saw -24.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLX starting from Reynolds Eric H, who sold 15,041 shares at the price of $123.78 back on Sep 04 ’25. After this action, Reynolds Eric H now owns 54,221 shares of Clorox Co, valued at $1,861,847 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.28% for the present operating margin

0.45% for the gross margin

The net margin for Clorox Co stands at 0.11%. The total capital return value is set at 0.54%. Equity return is now at value 249.61%, with 14.32% for asset returns.

Based on Clorox Co (CLX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.9 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.34. The debt to equity ratio resting at 8.97. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 22.36.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.17 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.87. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.5. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.65for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Clorox Co (CLX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.