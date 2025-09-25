Clean Energy Technologies Inc (CETY) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Clean Energy Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: CETY) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.92% compared to its previous closing price of $0.28. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-04 that IRVINE, CA., Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: CETY) (“CETY” or the “Company”), a clean energy technology company delivering scalable solutions in power generation, storage, waste-to-energy, and heat-to-power, today announced the successful completion and delivery of its heat recovery systems under the previously announced agreement with Sagacity.

Is It Worth Investing in Clean Energy Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: CETY) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is -0.72.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CETY is 29.17M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.06% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CETY on September 25, 2025 was 595.02K shares.

CETY’s Market Performance

CETY’s stock has seen a 0.24% increase for the week, with a 20.37% rise in the past month and a 11.33% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.20% for Clean Energy Technologies Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.52% for CETY’s stock, with a -26.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CETY Trading at 14.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CETY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.00%, as shares surge +11.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CETY fell by -2.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2634. In addition, Clean Energy Technologies Inc saw -70.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CETY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.76% for the present operating margin

0.78% for the gross margin

The net margin for Clean Energy Technologies Inc stands at -2.04%. The total capital return value is set at -0.17%. Equity return is now at value -58.13%, with -29.75% for asset returns.

Based on Clean Energy Technologies Inc (CETY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.34 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.89. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.51. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.82.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$3.21 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.23. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.96. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.51for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Clean Energy Technologies Inc (CETY) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.