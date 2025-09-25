China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (SXTC) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (SXTC) has gone down by -19.90% for the week, with a 6.08% rise in the past month and a -8.72% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 14.38% for SXTC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.34% for SXTC’s stock, with a -34.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SXTC) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SXTC is 1.40.

The public float for SXTC is 75.04M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SXTC on September 25, 2025 was 309.35K shares.

SXTC stock’s latest price update

The stock of China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SXTC) has decreased by -19.07% when compared to last closing price of $1.94.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -19.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-03-17 that TAIZHOU, China, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SXTC) (the “Company”), a specialty pharmaceutical company focusing on the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and sales of Traditional Chinese Medicine Pieces (“TCMPs”), including Advanced TCMPs (Directly-Oral TCMP and After-Soaking-Oral TCMP), fine TCMPs, regular TCMPs, and TCM Homologous Supplements (“TCMHS”), today announced that the Company received a written notification (the “Compliance Notice”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) dated March 13, 2025, informing the Company that it has regained compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (“Minimum Bid Price Requirement”) and the matter is closed.

SXTC Trading at -3.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SXTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.13%, as shares surge +4.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SXTC fell by -19.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6762. In addition, China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -68.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SXTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

2.1% for the present operating margin

0.2% for the gross margin

The net margin for China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at 1.89%. The total capital return value is set at 0.18%. Equity return is now at value -22.50%, with -14.75% for asset returns.

Based on China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (SXTC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.06.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$2.57 million with net debt to EBITDA at -5.51. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 124.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.7for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.54.

Conclusion

In conclusion, China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (SXTC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.