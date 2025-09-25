Cheche Group Inc (CCG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Cheche Group Inc (NASDAQ: CCG) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -9.51% compared to its previous closing price of $1.42. However, the company has seen a fall of -12.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-19 that BEIJING, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Cheche Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CCG) (“Cheche” or the “Company”), China’s leading auto insurance technology platform, today announced it has received a notification letter (the “Compliance Notice”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market Inc. (“Nasdaq”) dated September 18, 2025, informing the Company that it has regained compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the “Minimum Bid Price Requirement”).

Is It Worth Investing in Cheche Group Inc (NASDAQ: CCG) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CCG is at 0.44. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CCG is 21.84M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.39% of that float. The average trading volume for CCG on September 25, 2025 was 373.25K shares.

CCG’s Market Performance

CCG stock saw an increase of -12.59% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 49.25% and a quarterly increase of 66.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.17%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.73% for Cheche Group Inc (CCG). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.80% for CCG’s stock, with a 42.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CCG Trading at 33.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.17%, as shares surge +55.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +62.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCG fell by -12.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2148. In addition, Cheche Group Inc saw 73.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CCG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.02% for the present operating margin

0.05% for the gross margin

The net margin for Cheche Group Inc stands at -0.02%. The total capital return value is set at -0.16%. Equity return is now at value -16.65%, with -5.62% for asset returns.

The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.1. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -78.17.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$52.2 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.36. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.46for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 2.7. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cheche Group Inc (CCG) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.