Centrus Energy Corp (LEU) Stock Sees a-8.79% Decrease

In the past week, LEU stock has gone up by 19.92%, with a monthly gain of 48.96% and a quarterly surge of 52.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.44%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.25% for Centrus Energy Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 18.54% for LEU’s stock, with a simple moving average of 113.28% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Centrus Energy Corp (AMEX: LEU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Centrus Energy Corp (AMEX: LEU) is 45.35x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LEU is 1.50. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for LEU is 16.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 20.76% of that float. On September 25, 2025, LEU’s average trading volume was 1.39M shares.

LEU stock’s latest price update

Centrus Energy Corp (AMEX: LEU) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.79% compared to its previous closing price of $302.59. However, the company has seen a gain of 19.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-22 that LEU’s lower costs fuel 113% gross profit surge in the first half of 2025, in contrast to the steep expense pressures of the last year.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEU stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for LEU by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for LEU in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $285 based on the research report published on August 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LEU reach a price target of $220. The rating they have provided for LEU stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 11th, 2025.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to LEU, setting the target price at $148 in the report published on June 26th of the current year.

LEU Trading at 25.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.44%, as shares surge +32.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEU rose by +19.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +260.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $232.84. In addition, Centrus Energy Corp saw 513.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LEU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.21% for the present operating margin

0.36% for the gross margin

The net margin for Centrus Energy Corp stands at 0.24%. The total capital return value is set at 0.11%. Equity return is now at value 48.11%, with 10.57% for asset returns.

Based on Centrus Energy Corp (LEU), the company’s capital structure generated 0.54 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.27. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.2. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 10.76.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $86.5 million with net debt to EBITDA at -3.1. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.96for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.49.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Centrus Energy Corp (LEU) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.