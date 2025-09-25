Centerra Gold Inc (CGAU) Stock Experiences 27.51% Monthly Change

In the past week, CGAU stock has gone up by 6.65%, with a monthly gain of 27.51% and a quarterly surge of 37.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.98% for Centerra Gold Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.73% for CGAU’s stock, with a 43.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Centerra Gold Inc (NYSE: CGAU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Centerra Gold Inc (NYSE: CGAU) is above average at 28.61x. The 36-month beta value for CGAU is also noteworthy at 0.95. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 rating it as “overweight”, 4 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for CGAU is 199.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.68% of that float. The average trading volume of CGAU on September 25, 2025 was 1.43M shares.

CGAU stock’s latest price update

Centerra Gold Inc (NYSE: CGAU)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.41% in comparison to its previous close of $9.82, however, the company has experienced a 6.65% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-24 that Centerra Gold remains a Strong Buy, supported by robust financials, significant liquidity, and growth opportunities. CGAU faces near-term production headwinds and higher costs, but new projects like Goldfield and Kemess offer substantial future growth potential. The company is debt-free, holds $522 million in cash, and has $922 million in liquidity, enabling organic funding for expansion and potential for more acquisitions.

CGAU Trading at 23.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CGAU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.86%, as shares surge +24.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CGAU rose by +6.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.91. In addition, Centerra Gold Inc saw 41.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CGAU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04% for the present operating margin

0.29% for the gross margin

The net margin for Centerra Gold Inc stands at 0.06%. The total capital return value is set at 0.02%. Equity return is now at value 4.38%, with 3.27% for asset returns.

Based on Centerra Gold Inc (CGAU), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 14.33. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 8.61.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $393.1 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.9. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.65for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.46.

Conclusion

In summary, Centerra Gold Inc (CGAU) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.