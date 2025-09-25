Cemtrex Inc (CETX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ: CETX) has plunged by -0.91% when compared to previous closing price of $0.63, but the company has seen a 0.22% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-08-25 that New Acquisitions Expected to Drive Total Annual Revenues to $100M and Expand Operating Profit New Acquisitions Expected to Drive Total Annual Revenues to $100M and Expand Operating Profit

Is It Worth Investing in Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ: CETX) Right Now?

Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ: CETX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for CETX is at 1.57. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CETX is 5.20M, and currently, shorts hold a 22.29% of that float. The average trading volume for CETX on September 25, 2025 was 1.14M shares.

CETX’s Market Performance

CETX stock saw a decrease of 0.22% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -50.52% and a quarterly a decrease of -37.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.48%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.65% for Cemtrex Inc (CETX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -24.23% for CETX’s stock, with a -62.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CETX Trading at -42.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CETX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.48%, as shares sank -50.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CETX rose by +0.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8294. In addition, Cemtrex Inc saw -99.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CETX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.02% for the present operating margin

0.44% for the gross margin

The net margin for Cemtrex Inc stands at -0.27%. The total capital return value is set at 0.06%. Equity return is now at value -1102.77%, with -44.53% for asset returns.

Based on Cemtrex Inc (CETX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.86 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.07. The debt to equity ratio resting at 6.24. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.73.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$3.98 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.92. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.52for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cemtrex Inc (CETX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.