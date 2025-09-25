Cellectar Biosciences Inc (CLRB) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.57.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CLRB is 2.96M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.17% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CLRB on September 25, 2025 was 143.18K shares.

CLRB stock’s latest price update

The stock of Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CLRB) has increased by 11.15% when compared to last closing price of $5.2.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 14.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-11 that Supports Clinical Development of CLR 121225, Actinium-Labeled Compound for the Treatment of Solid Tumors Supports Clinical Development of CLR 121225, Actinium-Labeled Compound for the Treatment of Solid Tumors

CLRB’s Market Performance

Cellectar Biosciences Inc (CLRB) has seen a 14.23% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 22.98% gain in the past month and a -27.20% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.75% for CLRB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.19% for CLRB’s stock, with a -30.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLRB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLRB stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for CLRB by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for CLRB in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $13 based on the research report published on December 05, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

CLRB Trading at 17.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLRB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.71%, as shares surge +21.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLRB rose by +14.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.11. In addition, Cellectar Biosciences Inc saw -90.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLRB starting from CARUSO JAMES V, who purchased 10,000 shares at the price of $4.99 back on Jul 02 ’25. After this action, CARUSO JAMES V now owns 11,638 shares of Cellectar Biosciences Inc, valued at $49,900 using the latest closing price.

Longcor Jarrod, the Chief Operating Officer of Cellectar Biosciences Inc, purchased 10,000 shares at $4.99 during a trade that took place back on Jul 02 ’25, which means that Longcor Jarrod is holding 12,768 shares at $49,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLRB

The total capital return value is set at -4.92%. Equity return is now at value -273.88%, with -134.97% for asset returns.

Based on Cellectar Biosciences Inc (CLRB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -76.25.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$51.49 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.15.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cellectar Biosciences Inc (CLRB) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.