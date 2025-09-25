CDT Equity Inc (CDT) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of CDT Equity Inc (CDT) has gone down by -21.57% for the week, with a -59.26% drop in the past month and a -71.22% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 12.45% for CDT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -22.00% for CDT’s stock, with a -97.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CDT Equity Inc (NASDAQ: CDT) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.82.

The public float for CDT is 2.01M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.35% of that float. On September 25, 2025, the average trading volume of CDT was 4.12M shares.

CDT stock’s latest price update

CDT Equity Inc (NASDAQ: CDT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -6.87% compared to its previous closing price of $0.76. However, the company has seen a fall of -21.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-17 that NAPLES, Fla. And CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Sept.

CDT Trading at -51.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.77%, as shares sank -54.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -68.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDT fell by -21.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9039. In addition, CDT Equity Inc saw -99.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDT starting from Nirland Ltd, who sold 1,500,000 shares at the price of $0.10 back on Oct 03 ’24. After this action, Nirland Ltd now owns 8,400,000 shares of CDT Equity Inc, valued at $156,450 using the latest closing price.

Nirland Ltd, the 10% Owner of CDT Equity Inc, sold 1,368,991 shares at $0.10 during a trade that took place back on Oct 04 ’24, which means that Nirland Ltd is holding 7,031,009 shares at $140,458 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.03% for the present operating margin

1.15% for the gross margin

The net margin for CDT Equity Inc stands at -0.03%. The total capital return value is set at -0.01%. Equity return is now at value -89.65%, with -347.94% for asset returns.

Based on CDT Equity Inc (CDT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.53 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.06. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.11. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -12.17.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$15.84 million with net debt to EBITDA at -61.98. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 2673.17for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.2. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

To sum up, CDT Equity Inc (CDT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.