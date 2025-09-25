CBRE Group Inc (CBRE) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, CBRE stock has gone down by -4.39%, with a monthly decline of -4.76% and a quarterly surge of 16.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.13%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.77% for CBRE Group Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.47% for CBRE’s stock, with a 13.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE: CBRE) Right Now?

CBRE Group Inc (NYSE: CBRE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02x compared to its average ratio. CBRE has 36-month beta value of 1.37. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CBRE is 295.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CBRE on September 25, 2025 was 1.56M shares.

CBRE stock’s latest price update

CBRE Group Inc (NYSE: CBRE)’s stock price has decreased by -3.66% compared to its previous closing price of $163.09. However, the company has seen a -4.39% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-23 that CBRE (CBRE) could produce exceptional returns because of its solid growth attributes.

Analysts’ Opinion of CBRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CBRE stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for CBRE by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for CBRE in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $152 based on the research report published on January 24, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CBRE reach a price target of $160, previously predicting the price at $115. The rating they have provided for CBRE stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 15th, 2025.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to CBRE, setting the target price at $163 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

CBRE Trading at -0.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.13%, as shares sank -3.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBRE fell by -4.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $162.77. In addition, CBRE Group Inc saw 29.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CBRE starting from Giamartino Emma E., who sold 2,000 shares at the price of $157.60 back on Aug 13 ’25. After this action, Giamartino Emma E. now owns 103,371 shares of CBRE Group Inc, valued at $315,200 using the latest closing price.

Kohli Vikramaditya, the COO & CEO, Advisory Services of CBRE Group Inc, sold 1,000 shares at $154.90 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11 ’25, which means that Kohli Vikramaditya is holding 111,473 shares at $154,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CBRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04% for the present operating margin

0.39% for the gross margin

The net margin for CBRE Group Inc stands at 0.03%. The total capital return value is set at 0.09%. Equity return is now at value 13.13%, with 4.26% for asset returns.

Based on CBRE Group Inc (CBRE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.54 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.16. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.16. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 7.2.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.15 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.52. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.03for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

To put it simply, CBRE Group Inc (CBRE) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.