Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CPRX) has plunged by -0.40% when compared to previous closing price of $19.78, but the company has seen a -1.60% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-22 that The Zacks Style Scores offers investors a way to easily find top-rated stocks based on their investing style. Here’s why you should take advantage.

Is It Worth Investing in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CPRX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CPRX) is 11.95x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CPRX is 0.79. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CPRX is 111.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.12% of that float. On September 25, 2025, CPRX’s average trading volume was 1.48M shares.

CPRX’s Market Performance

CPRX stock saw a decrease of -1.60% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -4.46% and a quarterly a decrease of -8.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.16% for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.79% for CPRX’s stock, with a -11.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPRX stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for CPRX by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for CPRX in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $28 based on the research report published on February 04, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CPRX reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for CPRX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 18th, 2024.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CPRX, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on March 07th of the previous year.

CPRX Trading at -3.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.42%, as shares sank -1.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPRX fell by -1.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.06. In addition, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -5.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPRX starting from Elsbernd Brian, who sold 30,000 shares at the price of $20.30 back on Sep 08 ’25. After this action, Elsbernd Brian now owns 271,039 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $609,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.44% for the present operating margin

0.84% for the gross margin

The net margin for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at 0.37%. The total capital return value is set at 0.28%. Equity return is now at value 28.49%, with 24.87% for asset returns.

Based on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 91.97.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $232.9 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.36. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.43for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.71.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.