Carters Inc (CRI) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Carters Inc (NYSE: CRI)’s stock price has soared by 0.30% in relation to previous closing price of $29.51. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -5.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-24 that ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE: CRI) (the “Company” or “Carter’s”), North America’s largest and most-enduring apparel company exclusively for babies and young children, today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has unanimously adopted a limited duration stockholder rights agreement (the “Rights Agreement”). Carter’s recently became aware of the rapid accumulation of a significant amount (16.86%) of the common stock of the Company by RWWM, Inc., (“RWWM”) as disclo.

Is It Worth Investing in Carters Inc (NYSE: CRI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Carters Inc (NYSE: CRI) is above average at 7.86x. The 36-month beta value for CRI is also noteworthy at 1.08. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 3 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for CRI is 36.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.76% of that float. The average trading volume of CRI on September 25, 2025 was 1.58M shares.

CRI’s Market Performance

CRI’s stock has seen a -5.58% decrease for the week, with a 10.99% rise in the past month and a -2.02% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.95% for Carters Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.07% for CRI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -23.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRI stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CRI by listing it as a “Underweight”. The predicted price for CRI in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $25 based on the research report published on April 30, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRI reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for CRI stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on April 28th, 2025.

CRI Trading at 5.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.98%, as shares surge +10.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRI fell by -5.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.62. In addition, Carters Inc saw -55.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CRI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.07% for the present operating margin

0.47% for the gross margin

The net margin for Carters Inc stands at 0.05%. The total capital return value is set at 0.1%. Equity return is now at value 15.95%, with 5.52% for asset returns.

Based on Carters Inc (CRI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.57 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.18. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.32. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 6.1.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $320.07 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.07. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.19for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.

Conclusion

In summary, Carters Inc (CRI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.