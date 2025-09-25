CarParts.com Inc (PRTS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

CarParts.com Inc (NASDAQ: PRTS)’s stock price has increased by 12.14% compared to its previous closing price of $0.7. However, the company has seen a 3.93% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-09 that Premium Valuation and $35 Million Investment Signal Strong Confidence in CarParts.com’s Market Position and Growth Strategy Transaction Concludes Strategic Alternatives Review Process Announced in March 2025 LOS ANGELES, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS), a leading e-commerce provider of automotive parts and accessories, today announced that it has secured a strategic investment from ZongTeng Group, a world-class distribution and logistics powerhouse, A-Premium, a recognized global leader in mechanical parts procurement, marketing and e-commerce, and CDH Investments, a highly respected asset manager.

Is It Worth Investing in CarParts.com Inc (NASDAQ: PRTS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for PRTS is also noteworthy at 0.85. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for PRTS is 54.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.33% of that float. The average trading volume of PRTS on September 25, 2025 was 814.86K shares.

PRTS’s Market Performance

PRTS’s stock has seen a 3.93% increase for the week, with a 5.01% rise in the past month and a 6.84% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.71% for CarParts.com Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.07% for PRTS stock, with a simple moving average of -14.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRTS stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for PRTS by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for PRTS in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $3 based on the research report published on March 06, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Lake Street, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRTS reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for PRTS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 04th, 2022.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to PRTS, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on September 01st of the previous year.

PRTS Trading at -4.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.37%, as shares surge +4.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRTS rose by +3.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8600. In addition, CarParts.com Inc saw -12.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PRTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.09% for the present operating margin

0.33% for the gross margin

The net margin for CarParts.com Inc stands at -0.09%. The total capital return value is set at -0.51%. Equity return is now at value -64.24%, with -24.99% for asset returns.

Based on CarParts.com Inc (PRTS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.43 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.21. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.75. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -43.37.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$20.07 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.65. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 76.65for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 3.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

In summary, CarParts.com Inc (PRTS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.