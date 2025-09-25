Carnival plc ADR (CUK) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Carnival plc ADR (NYSE: CUK)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.07% in comparison to its previous close of $27.54, however, the company has experienced a -3.34% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-24 that New special programming added, including celebrity chefs, chocolatier and a master tea blender to cruise on the 2026 Grand Voyages SEATTLE, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Holland America Line is enhancing its iconic Grand Voyages in 2026 with the addition of members of its Culinary Ambassador program to select segments.

Is It Worth Investing in Carnival plc ADR (NYSE: CUK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Carnival plc ADR (NYSE: CUK) is 14.92x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CUK is 2.77. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CUK is 145.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.71% of that float. On September 25, 2025, CUK’s average trading volume was 1.80M shares.

CUK’s Market Performance

CUK stock saw a decrease of -3.34% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -5.30% and a quarterly a decrease of 15.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.70%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.57% for Carnival plc ADR (CUK). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.41% for CUK’s stock, with a simple moving average of 20.39% for the last 200 days.

CUK Trading at -1.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.70%, as shares sank -6.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUK fell by -3.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.49. In addition, Carnival plc ADR saw 59.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CUK starting from BAND SIR JONATHON, who sold 12,500 shares at the price of $29.75 back on Aug 05 ’25. After this action, BAND SIR JONATHON now owns 64,406 shares of Carnival plc ADR, valued at $371,912 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CUK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.16% for the present operating margin

0.39% for the gross margin

The net margin for Carnival plc ADR stands at 0.1%. The total capital return value is set at 0.11%. Equity return is now at value 30.02%, with 5.01% for asset returns.

Based on Carnival plc ADR (CUK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.74 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.19. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.86. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.72.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $6.23 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.93. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 45.64for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.30.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Carnival plc ADR (CUK) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.