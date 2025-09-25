Cango Inc ADR (CANG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Cango Inc ADR (NYSE: CANG) has plunged by -4.56% when compared to previous closing price of $4.39, but the company has seen a -9.31% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-05 that Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG ) Q2 2025 Earnings Call September 4, 2025 9:00 PM EDT Company Participants Peng Yu – CEO & Director Yongyi Zhang – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Emerson Zhao Pingyue Wu – Citic Securities Co., Ltd., Research Division William Gregozeski – Greenridge Global LLC Kevin Dede – H.C.

Is It Worth Investing in Cango Inc ADR (NYSE: CANG) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.48. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CANG is 160.01M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.02% of that float. On September 25, 2025, the average trading volume of CANG was 602.86K shares.

CANG’s Market Performance

CANG stock saw a decrease of -9.31% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -14.66% and a quarterly a decrease of -4.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.90%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.87% for Cango Inc ADR (CANG). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.27% for CANG stock, with a simple moving average of -7.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CANG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CANG stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for CANG by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for CANG in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $8 based on the research report published on July 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

CANG Trading at -12.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CANG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.90%, as shares sank -13.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CANG fell by -8.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.67. In addition, Cango Inc ADR saw 161.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CANG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.03% for the present operating margin

0.17% for the gross margin

The net margin for Cango Inc ADR stands at 0.0%. The total capital return value is set at -0.01%. Equity return is now at value -31.61%, with -21.66% for asset returns.

The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.22. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -4.98.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $182.91 million with net debt to EBITDA at -751.94. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.85. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.18for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cango Inc ADR (CANG) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.