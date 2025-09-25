Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ: CSIQ)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.32% in comparison to its previous close of $12.95, however, the company has experienced a 12.57% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-11 that KITCHENER, ON, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Canadian Solar Inc. (the “Company” or “Canadian Solar”) (NASDAQ: CSIQ) today announced it has been named a Tier 1 PV module supplier and a Tier 1 Battery Energy Storage System supplier in the inaugural 2025 Tier 1 Cleantech Companies list released by S&P Global Commodity Insights.

Is It Worth Investing in Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ: CSIQ) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.26. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for CSIQ is 45.35M, and at present, short sellers hold a 19.26% of that float. On September 25, 2025, the average trading volume of CSIQ was 1.47M shares.

CSIQ’s Market Performance

CSIQ’s stock has seen a 12.57% increase for the week, with a 16.33% rise in the past month and a 18.94% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.70% for Canadian Solar Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.35% for CSIQ’s stock, with a 22.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSIQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSIQ stocks, with Roth Capital repeating the rating for CSIQ by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for CSIQ in the upcoming period, according to Roth Capital is $9 based on the research report published on April 25, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CSIQ reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for CSIQ stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 17th, 2025.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Outperform” to CSIQ, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on December 13th of the previous year.

CSIQ Trading at 13.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSIQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.23%, as shares surge +30.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSIQ rose by +14.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.30. In addition, Canadian Solar Inc saw -8.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CSIQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.01% for the present operating margin

0.19% for the gross margin

The net margin for Canadian Solar Inc stands at -0.0%. The total capital return value is set at -0.01%. Equity return is now at value -0.25%, with -0.05% for asset returns.

Based on Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.71 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.03. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.5. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.35.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $556.61 million with net debt to EBITDA at -192.29. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.46for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.4. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.

Conclusion

To sum up, Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.