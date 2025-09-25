Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Canadian National Railway Co (NYSE: CNI) is above average at 17.72x. The 36-month beta value for CNI is also noteworthy at 0.97. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 rating it as “overweight”, 15 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for CNI is 603.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.51% of that float. The average trading volume of CNI on September 25, 2025 was 1.74M shares.

CNI stock’s latest price update

The stock of Canadian National Railway Co (NYSE: CNI) has decreased by -0.09% when compared to last closing price of $92.23. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.65% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-18 that MONTREAL, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today that Madeleine Paquin has been appointed to the Board of Directors of CN.

CNI’s Market Performance

Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) has experienced a -2.65% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.92% drop in the past month, and a -9.10% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.59% for CNI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.68% for CNI stock, with a simple moving average of -8.04% for the last 200 days.

CNI Trading at -3.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.19%, as shares sank -4.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNI fell by -2.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.69. In addition, Canadian National Railway Co saw -21.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CNI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.37% for the present operating margin

0.52% for the gross margin

The net margin for Canadian National Railway Co stands at 0.27%. The total capital return value is set at 0.12%. Equity return is now at value 21.83%, with 8.07% for asset returns.

Based on Canadian National Railway Co (CNI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.49 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.32. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.96. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 7.0.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $8.63 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.33. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.16for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.3. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

In summary, Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.