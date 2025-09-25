Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (NYSE: CM) is 13.61x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CM is 1.05. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 6 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CM is 880.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.40% of that float. On September 25, 2025, CM’s average trading volume was 1.37M shares.

CM stock’s latest price update

The stock of Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (NYSE: CM) has decreased by -1.21% when compared to last closing price of $81.68. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.56% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-22 that Canadian Imperial Bank (CM) is well positioned to outperform the market, as it exhibits above-average growth in financials.

CM’s Market Performance

Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) has experienced a 0.56% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 11.14% rise in the past month, and a 14.96% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.40% for CM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.00% for CM stock, with a simple moving average of 21.53% for the last 200 days.

CM Trading at 6.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.16%, as shares surge +9.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CM rose by +0.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.11. In addition, Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce saw 30.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.25% for the present operating margin

0.6% for the gross margin

The net margin for Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce stands at 0.19%. The total capital return value is set at 0.04%. Equity return is now at value 13.40%, with 0.76% for asset returns.

Based on Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.86 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.05. The debt to equity ratio resting at 5.9. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.31.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $10.34 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 26.23. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.29.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.