Cadence Design Systems, Inc (CDNS) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Cadence Design Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 96.59x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.00. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for CDNS is 271.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.36% of that float. On September 25, 2025, the average trading volume of CDNS was 1.80M shares.

CDNS stock’s latest price update

Cadence Design Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.55% compared to its previous closing price of $366.3. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-24 that SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cadence announced major advancements in chip design and IP, driven by its long-standing relationship with TSMC, for AI and HPC customer applications.

CDNS’s Market Performance

Cadence Design Systems, Inc (CDNS) has experienced a 2.79% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.41% rise in the past month, and a 19.97% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.62% for CDNS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.78% for CDNS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 17.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDNS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDNS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for CDNS by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for CDNS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $355 based on the research report published on July 29, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CDNS reach a price target of $380. The rating they have provided for CDNS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 10th, 2025.

Redburn Atlantic gave a rating of “Buy” to CDNS, setting the target price at $350 in the report published on January 13th of the current year.

CDNS Trading at 2.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares surge +3.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDNS rose by +2.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $354.19. In addition, Cadence Design Systems, Inc saw 30.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDNS starting from Brennan Ita M, who sold 180 shares at the price of $334.51 back on Sep 10 ’25. After this action, Brennan Ita M now owns 7,830 shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc, valued at $60,213 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.3% for the present operating margin

0.85% for the gross margin

The net margin for Cadence Design Systems, Inc stands at 0.2%. The total capital return value is set at 0.19%. Equity return is now at value 21.84%, with 12.09% for asset returns.

Based on Cadence Design Systems, Inc (CDNS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.33 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.69. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.49. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 13.68.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.67 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.2. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 19.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.59for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.82.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cadence Design Systems, Inc (CDNS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.