Byrna Technologies Inc (BYRN) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Byrna Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: BYRN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 32.82x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 2.05. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for BYRN is 17.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 21.36% of that float. On September 25, 2025, the average trading volume of BYRN was 617.28K shares.

BYRN stock’s latest price update

Byrna Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: BYRN)’s stock price has dropped by -7.57% in relation to previous closing price of $22.06. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-04 that ANDOVER, Mass., Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Byrna Technologies Inc. (“Byrna” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BYRN), a personal defense technology company specializing in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative less-lethal personal security solutions, today announced select preliminary financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended August 31, 2025.

BYRN’s Market Performance

Byrna Technologies Inc (BYRN) has seen a -0.59% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -3.04% decline in the past month and a -33.43% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.35% for BYRN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.16% for BYRN’s stock, with a -16.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BYRN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BYRN stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for BYRN by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for BYRN in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $39 based on the research report published on July 16, 2025 of the current year 2025.

ROTH MKM, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BYRN reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for BYRN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 28th, 2024.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to BYRN, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on August 20th of the previous year.

BYRN Trading at -2.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BYRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.51%, as shares surge +2.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BYRN fell by -0.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.42. In addition, Byrna Technologies Inc saw 19.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BYRN starting from Rooney Emily, who purchased 2,500 shares at the price of $20.50 back on Apr 22 ’25. After this action, Rooney Emily now owns 37,564 shares of Byrna Technologies Inc, valued at $51,238 using the latest closing price.

Brasseur John, the Chief Operating Officer of Byrna Technologies Inc, purchased 728 shares at $20.19 during a trade that took place back on Apr 15 ’25, which means that Brasseur John is holding 9,068 shares at $14,701 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BYRN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1% for the present operating margin

0.62% for the gross margin

The net margin for Byrna Technologies Inc stands at 0.14%. The total capital return value is set at 0.16%. Equity return is now at value 28.05%, with 21.91% for asset returns.

Based on Byrna Technologies Inc (BYRN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.04 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.3.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $8.16 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.4. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.84for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.63.

Conclusion

To sum up, Byrna Technologies Inc (BYRN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.