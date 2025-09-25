BXP Inc (BXP) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, BXP stock has gone down by -1.27%, with a monthly gain of 8.30% and a quarterly surge of 13.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.17%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.62% for BXP Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.37% for BXP’s stock, with a 8.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BXP Inc (NYSE: BXP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for BXP Inc (NYSE: BXP) is above average at 3811.11x. The 36-month beta value for BXP is also noteworthy at 1.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 14 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for BXP is 157.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.37% of that float. The average trading volume of BXP on September 25, 2025 was 1.78M shares.

BXP stock’s latest price update

BXP Inc (NYSE: BXP) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.96% in relation to its previous close of $76.19. However, the company has experienced a -1.27% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-24 that BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BXP, Inc. (NYSE: BXP) (“BXP”), the largest publicly traded developer, owner and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, announced today that its operating partnership, Boston Properties Limited Partnership (“BPLP”), intends to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $600.0 million aggregate principal amount of exchangeable senior notes due 2030 (the “notes”) in a private offering to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers purs.

Analysts’ Opinion of BXP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BXP stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for BXP by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for BXP in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $75 based on the research report published on September 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BXP reach a price target of $76. The rating they have provided for BXP stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on September 09th, 2025.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to BXP, setting the target price at $78 in the report published on March 17th of the current year.

BXP Trading at 7.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.17%, as shares surge +8.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BXP fell by -1.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.18. In addition, BXP Inc saw -6.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BXP starting from Garesche Donna D, who sold 2,143 shares at the price of $67.87 back on Mar 05 ’25. After this action, Garesche Donna D now owns 0 shares of BXP Inc, valued at $145,453 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BXP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.39% for the present operating margin

0.54% for the gross margin

The net margin for BXP Inc stands at 0.0%. The total capital return value is set at 0.06%. Equity return is now at value 0.07%, with 0.01% for asset returns.

Based on BXP Inc (BXP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.77 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.07. The debt to equity ratio resting at 3.3. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.02.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.91 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 11.16. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 31.47for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.92.

Conclusion

In summary, BXP Inc (BXP) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.