Bunge Global SA (BG) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Bunge Global SA (NYSE: BG) is 7.89x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BG is 0.64. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for BG is 165.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.58% of that float. On September 25, 2025, BG’s average trading volume was 2.04M shares.

BG stock’s latest price update

Bunge Global SA (NYSE: BG) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.68% compared to its previous closing price of $78.46. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-17 that BG, AVT and ALSN have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on September 17, 2025.

BG’s Market Performance

Bunge Global SA (BG) has experienced a -1.77% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -10.39% drop in the past month, and a -3.93% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.80% for BG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.32% for BG’s stock, with a 1.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BG stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for BG by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for BG in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $95 based on the research report published on August 20, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BG reach a price target of $95, previously predicting the price at $115. The rating they have provided for BG stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on January 21st, 2025.

HSBC Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to BG, setting the target price at $105 in the report published on February 09th of the previous year.

BG Trading at -2.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares sank -6.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BG fell by -1.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.70. In addition, Bunge Global SA saw -20.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BG starting from Mahoney Christopher, who purchased 5,000 shares at the price of $81.73 back on Aug 18 ’25. After this action, Mahoney Christopher now owns 7,164 shares of Bunge Global SA, valued at $408,650 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03% for the present operating margin

0.06% for the gross margin

The net margin for Bunge Global SA stands at 0.03%. The total capital return value is set at 0.07%. Equity return is now at value 13.20%, with 4.96% for asset returns.

Based on Bunge Global SA (BG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.53 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.08. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.12. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.34.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.46 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.05. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.26for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.07.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Bunge Global SA (BG) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.