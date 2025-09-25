Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Builders Firstsource Inc (NYSE: BLDR)’s stock price has decreased by -1.62% compared to its previous closing price of $121.21. However, the company has seen a -7.76% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-23 that Builders FirstSource (BLDR) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock’s prospects.

Is It Worth Investing in Builders Firstsource Inc (NYSE: BLDR) Right Now?

Builders Firstsource Inc (NYSE: BLDR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10x compared to its average ratio. BLDR has 36-month beta value of 1.63. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 8 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for BLDR is 107.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BLDR on September 25, 2025 was 2.15M shares.

BLDR’s Market Performance

BLDR stock saw a decrease of -7.76% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -15.97% and a quarterly a decrease of 2.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.47% for Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.52% for BLDR stock, with a simple moving average of -10.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLDR stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for BLDR by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for BLDR in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $145 based on the research report published on September 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BLDR reach a price target of $130. The rating they have provided for BLDR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 01st, 2025.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to BLDR, setting the target price at $134 in the report published on August 01st of the current year.

BLDR Trading at -11.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.77%, as shares sank -16.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLDR fell by -7.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $136.32. In addition, Builders Firstsource Inc saw -39.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLDR starting from Johnson Timothy D, who sold 1,250 shares at the price of $144.85 back on Aug 22 ’25. After this action, Johnson Timothy D now owns 73,521 shares of Builders Firstsource Inc, valued at $181,062 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.08% for the present operating margin

0.32% for the gross margin

The net margin for Builders Firstsource Inc stands at 0.05%. The total capital return value is set at 0.13%. Equity return is now at value 17.83%, with 6.82% for asset returns.

Based on Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.56 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.3. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.27. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.03.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.6 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.91. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.06for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.