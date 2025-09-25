BT Brands Inc (BTBD) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of BT Brands Inc (NASDAQ: BTBD) has jumped by 13.33% compared to previous close of $1.65. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-03 that NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBD) and Aero Velocity Inc. is fair to BT Brands shareholders. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, BT Brands shareholders are expected to own approximately 11% of the combined company. Halper Sadeh encourages BT Brands shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-00.

Is It Worth Investing in BT Brands Inc (NASDAQ: BTBD) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BTBD is 0.84.

The public float for BTBD is 3.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.74% of that float. On September 25, 2025, BTBD’s average trading volume was 4.05M shares.

BTBD’s Market Performance

The stock of BT Brands Inc (BTBD) has seen a 11.98% increase in the past week, with a 3.89% rise in the past month, and a 37.50% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.00% for BTBD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.58% for BTBD’s stock, with a 23.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BTBD Trading at 6.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTBD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.66%, as shares surge +5.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTBD rose by +11.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9000. In addition, BT Brands Inc saw 14.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BTBD starting from COPPERUD GARY, who purchased 10,000 shares at the price of $1.70 back on Oct 28 ’24. After this action, COPPERUD GARY now owns 1,005,142 shares of BT Brands Inc, valued at $17,000 using the latest closing price.

COPPERUD GARY, the Chief Executive Officer of BT Brands Inc, purchased 5,000 shares at $1.70 during a trade that took place back on Oct 17 ’24, which means that COPPERUD GARY is holding 954,857 shares at $8,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BTBD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.09% for the present operating margin

0.31% for the gross margin

The net margin for BT Brands Inc stands at -0.14%. The total capital return value is set at -0.14%. Equity return is now at value -26.73%, with -16.40% for asset returns.

Based on BT Brands Inc (BTBD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.35 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.09. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.53. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -15.17.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$1.26 million with net debt to EBITDA at -3.29. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.0. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.03for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.3. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.67.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of BT Brands Inc (BTBD) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.