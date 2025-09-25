Brilliant Earth Group Inc (BRLT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ: BRLT) has decreased by -7.59% when compared to last closing price of $2.37.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-23 that SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (“Brilliant Earth” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BRLT), an innovative, global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry, today announced the launch of its second collection with world-renowned ethologist, conservationist, and peace advocate, Dr. Jane Goodall.

Is It Worth Investing in Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ: BRLT) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BRLT is 1.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 5 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for BRLT is 13.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BRLT on September 25, 2025 was 1.13M shares.

BRLT’s Market Performance

BRLT stock saw a decrease of -4.78% in the past week, with a monthly decline of 0.00% and a quarterly a decrease of 61.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.99%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.05% for Brilliant Earth Group Inc (BRLT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.44% for BRLT’s stock, with a 27.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRLT stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for BRLT by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for BRLT in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $1.60 based on the research report published on February 04, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BRLT reach a price target of $2. The rating they have provided for BRLT stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on December 19th, 2024.

BRLT Trading at 3.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.99%, as shares sank -20.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRLT fell by -4.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.59. In addition, Brilliant Earth Group Inc saw -1.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRLT starting from Harris Jennifer Noel, who sold 7,103 shares at the price of $1.35 back on Jun 17 ’25. After this action, Harris Jennifer Noel now owns 89,230 shares of Brilliant Earth Group Inc, valued at $9,589 using the latest closing price.

Harris Jennifer Noel, the Director of Brilliant Earth Group Inc, sold 5,317 shares at $1.35 during a trade that took place back on Jun 18 ’25, which means that Harris Jennifer Noel is holding 83,913 shares at $7,178 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.01% for the present operating margin

0.59% for the gross margin

The net margin for Brilliant Earth Group Inc stands at 3.24%. The total capital return value is set at -0.02%. Equity return is now at value -2.83%, with -0.16% for asset returns.

Based on Brilliant Earth Group Inc (BRLT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.83 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.24. The debt to equity ratio resting at 5.02. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.75.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $14.5 million with net debt to EBITDA at -7.06. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.2. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Brilliant Earth Group Inc (BRLT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.