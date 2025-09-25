BrightSpring Health Services Inc (BTSG) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

BrightSpring Health Services Inc (NASDAQ: BTSG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 92.12x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 2.35. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for BTSG is 97.61M, and at present, short sellers hold a 16.29% of that float. On September 25, 2025, the average trading volume of BTSG was 2.59M shares.

BTSG stock’s latest price update

The stock price of BrightSpring Health Services Inc (NASDAQ: BTSG) has plunged by -2.68% when compared to previous closing price of $27.98, but the company has seen a -0.62% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-09 that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG ) Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference September 9, 2025 2:35 PM EDT Company Participants Jon Rousseau – Chairman, President & CEO Jennifer Phipps – CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Principal Accounting Officer Conference Call Participants Erin Wilson Wright – Morgan Stanley, Research Division Presentation Erin Wilson Wright Equity Analyst Hi. Good afternoon, everyone.

BTSG’s Market Performance

BrightSpring Health Services Inc (BTSG) has experienced a -0.62% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 13.08% rise in the past month, and a 20.43% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.80% for BTSG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.57% for BTSG stock, with a simple moving average of 30.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BTSG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BTSG stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for BTSG by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for BTSG in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $37 based on the research report published on June 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to BTSG, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on June 21st of the previous year.

BTSG Trading at 17.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTSG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.34%, as shares surge +13.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTSG fell by -0.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.04. In addition, BrightSpring Health Services Inc saw 84.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

KKR Group Partnership L.P., the 10% Owner of BrightSpring Health Services Inc, sold 2,100,000 shares at $21.15 during a trade that took place back on Jun 24 ’25, which means that KKR Group Partnership L.P. is holding 77,096,337 shares at $44,418,990 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BTSG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.02% for the present operating margin

0.13% for the gross margin

The net margin for BrightSpring Health Services Inc stands at 0.01%. The total capital return value is set at 0.06%. Equity return is now at value 1.60%, with 0.46% for asset returns.

Based on BrightSpring Health Services Inc (BTSG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.61 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.1. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.56. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.4.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $398.13 million with net debt to EBITDA at 6.22. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.2for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 2.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.

Conclusion

To sum up, BrightSpring Health Services Inc (BTSG) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.