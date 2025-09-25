BriaCell Therapeutics Corp (BCTX): A Technical Analysis

BCTX has 36-month beta value of 1.16. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for BCTX is 1.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.29% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BCTX on September 25, 2025 was 134.26K shares.

BCTX stock’s latest price update

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: BCTX)’s stock price has gone rise by 10.21% in comparison to its previous close of $9.4, however, the company has experienced a 19.91% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-12 that BRIACELL THERAP (BCTX) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

BCTX’s Market Performance

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp (BCTX) has seen a 19.91% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 38.32% gain in the past month and a -64.64% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.76% for BCTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.97% for BCTX’s stock, with a -73.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BCTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BCTX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for BCTX by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for BCTX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $25 based on the research report published on February 14, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

BCTX Trading at 31.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.73%, as shares surge +26.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCTX rose by +19.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.36. In addition, BriaCell Therapeutics Corp saw -89.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BCTX

The total capital return value is set at -1.93%. Equity return is now at value -602.61%, with -167.50% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $45905.0 with net debt to EBITDA at 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.41.

Conclusion

To put it simply, BriaCell Therapeutics Corp (BCTX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.