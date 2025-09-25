Brazil Potash Corp (GRO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Brazil Potash Corp (AMEX: GRO)’s stock price has soared by 15.79% in relation to previous closing price of $2.66. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 22.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-08-27 that MANAUS, Brazil, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brazil Potash Corp. (“Brazil Potash” or the “Company”) (NYSE-American: GRO) a mineral exploration and development company with a critical mineral potash agriculture project, the Autazes Potash Project, today announced that CEO Matt Simpson, Raphael Bloise, Interim President of Potássio do Brasil and Advisory Board Director, Con Steers, have been formally invited by Mura Indigenous Council – CIM to participate in the annual Mura Indigenous Cultural Festival (FECIM) on August 29 and 30th, 2025.

Is It Worth Investing in Brazil Potash Corp (AMEX: GRO) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for GRO is 21.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GRO on September 25, 2025 was 1.72M shares.

GRO’s Market Performance

GRO stock saw an increase of 22.22% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 80.12% and a quarterly increase of 108.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.51%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.96% for Brazil Potash Corp (GRO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 32.10% for GRO’s stock, with a -8.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRO stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for GRO by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for GRO in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $17 based on the research report published on January 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

GRO Trading at 58.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.51%, as shares surge +74.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +60.42% upper at present.

Stock Fundamentals for GRO

The total capital return value is set at -0.47%.

Based on Brazil Potash Corp (GRO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -24.88. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -178.97.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$46.65 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.09.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Brazil Potash Corp (GRO) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.