Borealis Foods Inc (BRLS) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Borealis Foods Inc (BRLS) has gone down by -17.52% for the week, with a -24.92% drop in the past month and a -46.70% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.81% for BRLS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.75% for BRLS’s stock, with a -54.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Borealis Foods Inc (NASDAQ: BRLS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BRLS is 0.20.

The public float for BRLS is 5.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.41% of that float. On September 25, 2025, BRLS’s average trading volume was 10.26K shares.

BRLS stock’s latest price update

The stock of Borealis Foods Inc (NASDAQ: BRLS) has increased by 15.84% when compared to last closing price of $1.95.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -17.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-08 that NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – Borealis Foods Inc. (Nasdaq: BRLS), a leading food science innovator, proudly announces that its Chef Woo® high-protein ramen has earned top honors from two of the food industry’s most respected tastemakers.

BRLS Trading at -21.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.36%, as shares sank -24.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRLS fell by -17.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.6500. In addition, Borealis Foods Inc saw -75.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BRLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.51% for the present operating margin

0.1% for the gross margin

The net margin for Borealis Foods Inc stands at -0.68%. The total capital return value is set at -0.81%. Equity return is now at value -5302.44%, with -32.08% for asset returns.

Based on Borealis Foods Inc (BRLS), the company’s capital structure generated 1.4 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.24. The debt to equity ratio resting at -3.5. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -2.91.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$18.08 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.52. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.82. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.28for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.5. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.25.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Borealis Foods Inc (BRLS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.