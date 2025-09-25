Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

In the past week, BXMT stock has gone down by -3.00%, with a monthly decline of -2.90% and a quarterly plunge of -4.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.93%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.68% for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.74% for BXMT’s stock, with a -1.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE: BXMT) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BXMT is 1.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 5 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for BXMT is 161.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BXMT on September 25, 2025 was 1.13M shares.

BXMT stock’s latest price update

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE: BXMT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.69% compared to its previous closing price of $18.89. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-15 that NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) declared a dividend of $0.47 per share of class A common stock with respect to the third quarter of 2025. This dividend is payable on October 15, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 30, 2025. About Blackstone Mortgage Trust Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE: BXMT) is a real estate finance company that originates, acquires and manages senior loans and other debt or credit-oriented investmen.

Analysts’ Opinion of BXMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BXMT stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for BXMT by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for BXMT in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $20 based on the research report published on December 11, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BXMT reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for BXMT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 19th, 2024.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to BXMT, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on March 04th of the previous year.

BXMT Trading at -2.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BXMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares sank -3.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BXMT fell by -3.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.49. In addition, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc saw -3.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BXMT starting from Marone Anthony F. JR, who sold 1,006 shares at the price of $19.48 back on Sep 17 ’25. After this action, Marone Anthony F. JR now owns 62,570 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc, valued at $19,600 using the latest closing price.

Keenan Katharine A, the CEO & President of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc, sold 4,593 shares at $19.49 during a trade that took place back on Sep 17 ’25, which means that Keenan Katharine A is holding 230,006 shares at $89,529 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BXMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03% for the present operating margin

1.0% for the gross margin

The net margin for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc stands at -0.03%. The total capital return value is set at 0.0%. Equity return is now at value -0.33%, with -0.06% for asset returns.

Based on Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.82 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.01. The debt to equity ratio resting at 4.57. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.01.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.1 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 4227.66. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 39.93. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.84for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.