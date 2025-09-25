BlackRock Technology and Private Equity Term Trust (BTX) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for BlackRock Technology and Private Equity Term Trust (NYSE: BTX) is 56.08x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BTX is 1.34.

The public float for BTX is 213.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.12% of that float. On September 25, 2025, BTX’s average trading volume was 669.98K shares.

BTX stock’s latest price update

The stock price of BlackRock Technology and Private Equity Term Trust (NYSE: BTX) has plunged by -1.76% when compared to previous closing price of $6.85, but the company has seen a -3.73% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-08-16 that BTX offers a unique blend of technology-focused public and private equity exposure with a high 12.96% yield. The fund’s underperformance versus peer CEFs is likely driven by challenges in pricing private equity holdings, which may not realize value until public exit or sale. Distributions are primarily return of capital and can vary from period to period, impacting tax planning and income stability, making BTX less suitable for investors seeking predictable income.

BTX’s Market Performance

BlackRock Technology and Private Equity Term Trust (BTX) has seen a -3.73% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -4.82% decline in the past month and a -9.56% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.39% for BTX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.70% for BTX stock, with a simple moving average of -5.50% for the last 200 days.

BTX Trading at -5.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.35%, as shares sank -5.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTX fell by -3.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.99. In addition, BlackRock Technology and Private Equity Term Trust saw -10.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BTX starting from Saba Capital Management, L.P., who purchased 59,630 shares at the price of $7.69 back on Jan 07 ’25. After this action, Saba Capital Management, L.P. now owns 60,675,395 shares of BlackRock Technology and Private Equity Term Trust, valued at $458,555 using the latest closing price.

Saba Capital Management, L.P., the 10% Owner of BlackRock Technology and Private Equity Term Trust, purchased 282,123 shares at $7.72 during a trade that took place back on Jan 06 ’25, which means that Saba Capital Management, L.P. is holding 60,615,765 shares at $2,177,990 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.88% for the present operating margin

1.0% for the gross margin

The net margin for BlackRock Technology and Private Equity Term Trust stands at 0.88%. The total capital return value is set at 0.02%.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 19.4. The receivables turnover for the company is 610.16for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.02.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of BlackRock Technology and Private Equity Term Trust (BTX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.