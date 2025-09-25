Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (BDTX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BDTX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -5.02% compared to its previous closing price of $3.26. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-23 that BDTX and Cullinan advance next-gen EGFR inhibitors, but silevertinib’s potential and valuation tilt momentum toward BDTX.

Is It Worth Investing in Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BDTX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BDTX) is above average at 13.08x. The 36-month beta value for BDTX is also noteworthy at 3.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for BDTX is 43.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 16.46% of that float. The average trading volume of BDTX on September 25, 2025 was 1.02M shares.

BDTX’s Market Performance

The stock of Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (BDTX) has seen a -7.58% decrease in the past week, with a 6.77% rise in the past month, and a 25.86% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.66% for BDTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.63% for BDTX’s stock, with a 34.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BDTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BDTX stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for BDTX by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for BDTX in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $8 based on the research report published on September 04, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BDTX reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for BDTX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 01st, 2025.

BDTX Trading at 5.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BDTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.63%, as shares surge +8.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BDTX fell by -7.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.12. In addition, Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc saw -31.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BDTX starting from BIOTECH GROWTH N V, who sold 5,784,292 shares at the price of $2.07 back on Mar 19 ’25. After this action, BIOTECH GROWTH N V now owns 2,733,547 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc, valued at $11,997,749 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BDTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.07% for the present operating margin

0.99% for the gross margin

The net margin for Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc stands at 0.2%. The total capital return value is set at 0.03%. Equity return is now at value 11.85%, with 9.13% for asset returns.

Based on Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (BDTX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.11 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.05.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$69.33 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.62. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.73.

Conclusion

In summary, Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (BDTX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.