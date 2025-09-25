BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ) Stock Faces 2.40% Weekly Volatility

The stock of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ) has gone down by -5.79% for the week, with a -1.90% drop in the past month and a -17.79% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.98% for BJ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.04% for BJ’s stock, with a -11.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE: BJ) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE: BJ) is above average at 21.47x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.37.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 10 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for BJ is 130.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.57% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BJ on September 25, 2025 was 2.08M shares.

BJ stock’s latest price update

The stock price of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE: BJ) has plunged by -2.59% when compared to previous closing price of $96.0, but the company has seen a -5.79% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-23 that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings remains a Buy, as recent share price weakness creates an attractive entry point for long-term investors. Despite soft Q2 2025 comps and general merchandise weakness, BJ’s core growth drivers—traffic, membership, Fresh 2.0, and digital—are accelerating and structurally sound. Management’s reaffirmed unit expansion, strong new club performance, and digital initiatives provide a visible multi-year growth runway for BJ.

Analysts’ Opinion of BJ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BJ stocks, with Gordon Haskett repeating the rating for BJ by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for BJ in the upcoming period, according to Gordon Haskett is $105 based on the research report published on August 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BJ reach a price target of $130. The rating they have provided for BJ stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 03rd, 2025.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to BJ, setting the target price at $92 in the report published on August 23rd of the previous year.

BJ Trading at -8.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares sank -2.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BJ fell by -5.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $97.45. In addition, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc saw 15.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BJ starting from Luce Graham, who sold 6,300 shares at the price of $99.86 back on Sep 17 ’25. After this action, Luce Graham now owns 11,617 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc, valued at $629,118 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04% for the present operating margin

0.19% for the gross margin

The net margin for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc stands at 0.03%. The total capital return value is set at 0.17%. Equity return is now at value 30.84%, with 8.18% for asset returns.

Based on BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.56 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.36. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.26. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 18.36.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.03 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.35. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 77.19for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 2.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.