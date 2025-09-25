Birks Group Inc (BGI): A Technical Analysis

BGI has 36-month beta value of 0.38. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for BGI is 2.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BGI on September 25, 2025 was 1.14M shares.

BGI stock’s latest price update

The stock of Birks Group Inc (AMEX: BGI) has increased by 2.74% when compared to last closing price of $1.14.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-09 that MONTREAL–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Birks Group Inc. (the “Company” or “Birks Group”) (NYSE American: BGI), today announced that the board of directors of the Company (the “Board”) has recommended the appointment of Grant Thornton S.E.N.C.R.L. (“Grant Thornton”) as auditors of the Company for the Company’s fiscal year ending March 28, 2026 (“fiscal year 2026”). KPMG LLP (“KPMG”) has served as the Company’s independent auditors since January 25, 2000. On July 29, 2025, following the issuance of KPMG’s au.

BGI’s Market Performance

Birks Group Inc (BGI) has seen a -6.30% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 73.25% gain in the past month and a 31.63% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.84% for BGI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.63% for BGI’s stock, with a 8.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BGI Trading at 40.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.03%, as shares surge +57.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BGI fell by -8.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9775. In addition, Birks Group Inc saw -46.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.0% for the present operating margin

0.39% for the gross margin

The net margin for Birks Group Inc stands at -0.04%. The total capital return value is set at 0.01%.

Based on Birks Group Inc (BGI), the company’s capital structure generated 1.14 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.03.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.2 million with net debt to EBITDA at 18.77. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.99. The receivables turnover for the company is 26.87for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Birks Group Inc (BGI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.