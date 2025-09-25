Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for BBBY is also noteworthy at 2.76. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 6 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for BBBY is 56.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.67% of that float. The average trading volume of BBBY on September 25, 2025 was 2.97M shares.

BBBY stock’s latest price update

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NYSE: BBBY)’s stock price has plunge by -0.93%relation to previous closing price of $9.18. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -6.81% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-25 that Here is how Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) and Dillard’s (DDS) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

BBBY’s Market Performance

BBBY’s stock has fallen by -6.81% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.36% and a quarterly rise of 25.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.03% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.34% for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.43% for BBBY stock, with a simple moving average of 32.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBBY

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to BBBY, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on October 25th of the previous year.

BBBY Trading at -3.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.03%, as shares surge +0.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBBY fell by -6.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.62. In addition, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc saw -8.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBBY starting from Lee Adrianne, who sold 2,200 shares at the price of $10.00 back on Jul 21 ’25. After this action, Lee Adrianne now owns 60,434 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, valued at $22,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBBY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.11% for the present operating margin

0.23% for the gross margin

The net margin for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc stands at -0.18%. The total capital return value is set at -0.9%. Equity return is now at value -105.72%, with -47.15% for asset returns.

Based on Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.12 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -8.12.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$236.85 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.51. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 48.34for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 3.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

In summary, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.