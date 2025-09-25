Barinthus Biotherapeutics Plc. ADR (BRNS) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The stock has a 36-month beta value of -0.74. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for BRNS is 37.21M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.04% of that float. On September 25, 2025, the average trading volume of BRNS was 1.23M shares.

BRNS stock’s latest price update

Barinthus Biotherapeutics Plc. ADR (NASDAQ: BRNS)’s stock price has soared by 12.29% in relation to previous closing price of $1.05. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 10.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-06-09 that OXFORD, GB AND GERMANTOWN, MD / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2025 / Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc announced that Bill Enright, CEO, will be presenting at the Investor Summit Virtual taking place on June 10. About Barinthus Biotherapeutics Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel immunotherapeutic candidates for treating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

BRNS’s Market Performance

Barinthus Biotherapeutics Plc. ADR (BRNS) has seen a 10.19% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -1.34% decline in the past month and a 32.29% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.21% for BRNS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.25% for BRNS’s stock, with a 12.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRNS

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BRNS reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for BRNS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 25th, 2021.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to BRNS, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on May 24th of the previous year.

BRNS Trading at -9.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.18%, as shares sank -0.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRNS rose by +10.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1419. In addition, Barinthus Biotherapeutics Plc. ADR saw -4.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BRNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.44% for the present operating margin

-0.08% for the gross margin

The net margin for Barinthus Biotherapeutics Plc. ADR stands at -4.64%. The total capital return value is set at -0.06%. Equity return is now at value -53.78%, with -44.04% for asset returns.

Based on Barinthus Biotherapeutics Plc. ADR (BRNS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.1 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -3.18. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.12. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -123.23.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$55.37 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.19. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.99for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.89.

Conclusion

To sum up, Barinthus Biotherapeutics Plc. ADR (BRNS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.