Banzai International Inc (BNZI) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Banzai International Inc (NASDAQ: BNZI)’s stock price has soared by 9.92% in relation to previous closing price of $2.52. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 30.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-17 that SEATTLE, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNZI) (“Banzai” or the “Company”), a leading marketing technology company that provides essential marketing and sales solutions, today announced that Joe Davy, Founder & CEO, will present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, September 24, 2025.

Is It Worth Investing in Banzai International Inc (NASDAQ: BNZI) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BNZI is -0.62. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for BNZI is 4.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BNZI on September 25, 2025 was 339.63K shares.

BNZI’s Market Performance

BNZI’s stock has seen a 30.05% increase for the week, with a -16.57% drop in the past month and a -53.18% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.94% for Banzai International Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.40% for BNZI’s stock, with a -71.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BNZI Trading at -12.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNZI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.15%, as shares sank -16.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNZI rose by +30.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.63. In addition, Banzai International Inc saw -95.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Davy Joseph P., the Chief Executive Officer of Banzai International Inc, sold 25,000 shares at $1.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 22 ’25, which means that Davy Joseph P. is holding 254,908 shares at $24,930 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BNZI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.81% for the present operating margin

0.77% for the gross margin

The net margin for Banzai International Inc stands at -3.85%. The total capital return value is set at -3.68%.

Based on Banzai International Inc (BNZI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.83 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -339.68. The debt to equity ratio resting at 5.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -5.33.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$28.3 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.43. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.77for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Banzai International Inc (BNZI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.