Banc of California Inc (BANC) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Banc of California Inc (NYSE: BANC)’s stock price has plunge by 1.21%relation to previous closing price of $16.51. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.64% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. youtube.com reported 2025-09-24 that Anton Schutz, Mendon Capital Advisors president and CIO, joins ‘Power Lunch’ to discuss Schutz’ thoughts on bank stocks.

Is It Worth Investing in Banc of California Inc (NYSE: BANC) Right Now?

Banc of California Inc (NYSE: BANC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BANC is 0.69. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 rating it as “overweight”, 3 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for BANC is 130.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.46% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BANC on September 25, 2025 was 2.32M shares.

BANC’s Market Performance

BANC’s stock has seen a 1.64% increase for the week, with a 1.89% rise in the past month and a 20.56% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.01% for Banc of California Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.15% for BANC’s stock, with a 12.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BANC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BANC stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for BANC by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for BANC in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $18 based on the research report published on May 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BANC reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for BANC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 07th, 2025.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to BANC, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on October 31st of the previous year.

BANC Trading at 5.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BANC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.19%, as shares surge +0.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BANC rose by +1.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.74. In addition, Banc of California Inc saw 11.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BANC starting from WARBURG PINCUS LLC, who sold 4,500,000 shares at the price of $16.38 back on Sep 05 ’25. After this action, WARBURG PINCUS LLC now owns 4,297,470 shares of Banc of California Inc, valued at $73,710,000 using the latest closing price.

WARBURG PINCUS LLC, the Director of Banc of California Inc, sold 1,150,000 shares at $16.38 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08 ’25, which means that WARBURG PINCUS LLC is holding 3,147,470 shares at $18,837,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BANC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11% for the present operating margin

0.53% for the gross margin

The net margin for Banc of California Inc stands at 0.08%. The total capital return value is set at 0.03%. Equity return is now at value 4.32%, with 0.42% for asset returns.

Based on Banc of California Inc (BANC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.46 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.07. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.84. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.27.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $290.06 million with net debt to EBITDA at 8.45. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.99. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.93for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Banc of California Inc (BANC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.