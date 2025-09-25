Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (BW) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE: BW)’s stock price has decreased by -4.02% compared to its previous closing price of $3.23. However, the company has seen a 0.65% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-10 that AKRON, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $BW–B&W and Denham will jointly pursue opportunities to generate power to support the increased demand from data centers.

Is It Worth Investing in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE: BW) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BW is 1.89. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for BW is 94.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.24% of that float. On September 25, 2025, BW’s average trading volume was 2.04M shares.

BW’s Market Performance

BW’s stock has seen a 0.65% increase for the week, with a 76.14% rise in the past month and a 222.92% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.23% for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.52% for BW’s stock, with a 148.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BW stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for BW by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for BW in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $1 based on the research report published on April 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BW reach a price target of $2, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for BW stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 10th, 2023.

Lake Street gave a rating of “Buy” to BW, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on March 25th of the previous year.

BW Trading at 69.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.02%, as shares surge +81.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +213.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BW rose by +0.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.66. In addition, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc saw 118.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BW starting from Young Kenneth M, who purchased 9,347 shares at the price of $2.14 back on Sep 05 ’25. After this action, Young Kenneth M now owns 271,092 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc, valued at $20,003 using the latest closing price.

Moeller Philip D, the Director of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc, purchased 10,000 shares at $1.86 during a trade that took place back on Aug 27 ’25, which means that Moeller Philip D is holding 197,559 shares at $18,599 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.01% for the present operating margin

0.26% for the gross margin

The net margin for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc stands at -0.25%. The total capital return value is set at -0.04%.

Based on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (BW), the company’s capital structure generated 2.49 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.24. The debt to equity ratio resting at -1.67. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.17.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.06 million with net debt to EBITDA at 35.32. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.57for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (BW) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.