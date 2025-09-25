Axon Enterprise Inc (AXON) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ: AXON) is 172.55x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AXON is 1.43. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 6 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for AXON is 74.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.21% of that float. On September 25, 2025, AXON’s average trading volume was 626.34K shares.

AXON stock’s latest price update

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ: AXON)’s stock price has dropped by -10.23% in relation to previous closing price of $777.58. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -7.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-24 that The latest trading day saw Axon Enterprise (AXON) settling at $698.02, representing a -10.23% change from its previous close.

AXON’s Market Performance

Axon Enterprise Inc (AXON) has seen a -7.15% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -8.58% decline in the past month and a -11.09% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.14% for AXON. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.99% for AXON’s stock, with a 3.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXON

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AXON reach a price target of $900. The rating they have provided for AXON stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 05th, 2025.

AXON Trading at -8.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.71%, as shares sank -9.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXON fell by -7.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $750.47. In addition, Axon Enterprise Inc saw 77.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXON starting from Mak Jennifer H, who sold 77 shares at the price of $760.00 back on Sep 15 ’25. After this action, Mak Jennifer H now owns 15,003 shares of Axon Enterprise Inc, valued at $58,520 using the latest closing price.

Bagley Brittany, the COO & CFO of Axon Enterprise Inc, sold 870 shares at $773.25 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15 ’25, which means that Bagley Brittany is holding 113,022 shares at $672,725 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.0% for the present operating margin

0.6% for the gross margin

The net margin for Axon Enterprise Inc stands at 0.14%. The total capital return value is set at 0.0%. Equity return is now at value 14.00%, with 6.55% for asset returns.

Based on Axon Enterprise Inc (AXON), the company’s capital structure generated 0.43 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.13. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.75. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.05.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $437.03 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.3. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 23.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.03for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.95.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Axon Enterprise Inc (AXON) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.